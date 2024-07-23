Dirty Birds Fall to Lexington 8-5

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds fell to Lexington 8-5 after the Legends scored seven runs in the ninth inning. The Legends sent 11 batters to the plate in the ninth. They scored those seven runs off five hits and three walks. Joan Martinez was handed his third loss of the season. He gave up the first six runs of the ninth inning and only recorded one out.

The Dirty Birds starter, Cristofer Ogando, allowed just one run in six innings. He gave up four hits while striking out a season-high nine batters. Offensively, Charleston pulled together nine hits for their five runs. Keon Barnum hit his 24th home run of the year, which is the second most in the Atlantic League.

This loss snaps the Dirty Birds win streak, but they are back at GoMart Ballpark tomorrow at 6:35pm for a rematch against the Legends.

