Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night Presented by Gomart Back for 2024

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) - The Charleston Dirty Birds are excited to announce Salango Law Light the Night Presented by GoMart is back for the second year! Last Holiday Season, GoMart Ballpark transformed into a Winter Wonderland that was enjoyed by people from all over the United States. Over 120,000 people attended Light The Night including people from 387 cities in West Virginia. GoMart Ballpark hosted visitors from 42 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

"It was amazing to see how many people from West Virginia and other areas of the country attended Light the Night last year," said Andy Shea, CEO/Owner of the Dirty Birds. "We look forward to hosting this community event in 2024 and brining even more people to Charleston and West Virginia."

Last year, these patrons enjoyed a one-of-a-kind experience with 2 million lights, a Ferris wheel, an ice-skating rink, inflatables, pictures with Mr. Claus, local vendors, and fire pits. The Holiday attraction set the single day attendance record for GoMart Ballpark three times. The record is now 8, 614 attendees.

"Salango Law is so excited to partner with the Dirty Birds again for the Light the Night event," said Ben Salango. "Last year's event was a tremendous success, and I can't wait to see all of the new attractions this year."

This year, the Dirty Birds look to set a new attendance record for Light the Night. In 2024 there will be 2.5 million lights, additional inflatables and kids activities, additional ice skating operational hours, additional event spaces, and much more!

Opening Night for Light the Night 2024 is November 15 with tickets going on sale August 15. For more information you can go to dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

