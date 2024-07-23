Duck Shut Out Ferryhawks Behind Gem from Robbins

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Staten Island FerryHawks 5-0 on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series at Staten Island University Community Park.

The Ducks took a 1-0 advantage in the top half of the fifth inning by way of a two-out, solo home run to left field off the bat of JC Encarnacion versus FerryHawks starting pitcher Taylor Lepard. Long Island sent eight batters to the plate in the eighth frame and scored four more times to grab a 5-0 cushion, highlighted by RBI base knocks from Kole Kaler and Ivan Castillo and a two-run double to right centerfield off the bat of Ryan McBroom.

The story of the ballgame was Long Island starter Jimmy Robbins as the Flock southpaw stymied the FerryHawks offense all evening long en route to a dominant performance on the mound. The bullpen duo of Nick Tropeano and Rolando Casihis (making his Ducks debut) did the rest as Long Island tossed their second shutout of the season, both coming on the road, with the former being a 2-0 triumph over the Lancaster Stormers on July 12th in the opening game of a three-game weekend set at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

Robbins (6-3) won for the fifth time in his last six starts as the southpaw fired six scoreless innings on just three hits allowed, walking two and striking out a season-high nine batters as he defeated the Staten Island for the second time in as many starts over the last seven days at their home ballpark. Lepard (0-7) was tagged with the loss, allowing one run on three hits (one home run) in five innings pitched, walking one while striking out four.

Encarnacion led the way offensively with three hits, two runs scored and a pair of stolen bases.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their three-game set on Wednesday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Right-hander Daniel Corcino (4-5, 4.84) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks righty Christian Capuano (8-3, 4.40).

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 26 to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Stormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It's a Tap Room Friday, and as fans exit the ballpark, Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons for 20% off your entire check (dine-in) and 50% off your first online or mobile app order from Tap Room. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.