Lexington Legends Stage Dramatic Comeback, Defeat Charleston Dirty Birds 8-5

July 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Charleston, WV - The Lexington Legends overcame a 5-1 deficit in the top of the ninth inning to secure an exhilarating 8-5 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark in West Virginia on Tuesday Night.

The Legends' bullpen was brilliant, holding the Dirty Birds scoreless over the final five innings without allowing an earned run. Jett Lodes, earned his first professional win with a scoreless eighth inning. Jesse Remington and John LaRossa combined for 3.1 innings of relief, three strikeouts and only allowing one hit. Legends closer Nick Gardewine collected his third save of the season with a scoreless frame.

Lexington opened the scoring early with an RBI double by Pedro Gonzalez in the first inning. Charleston would score three runs in the third and two in the fourth to go up 5-1 until a 7 run inning by the Legends in the ninth.

The comeback was ignited by Matt Bottcher, extending his hitting streak with a leadoff double in the ninth, followed by JT Riddle's RBI single. Mikey Reynolds' bases-loaded walk brought the Legends within two runs, setting the stage for Korry Howell's game-tying three-run triple on the first pitch of his at-bat. Brady Whalen then delivered a crucial RBI single, and Bottcher capped off the scoring with an RBI single of his own.

The Legends will look to win the series against the Dirty Birds tomorrow in the middle game of a three-game set. Lexington will return home on Friday, July 26 against the Staten Island FerryHawks for the beginning of a six game homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from July 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.