York Completes Sweep, 22-6

June 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Lancaster Stormers endured a horrifying afternoon at WellSpan Park.

Yet, in the midst of a 22-6 loss to the host York Revolution, there were some bright spots.

Like Jack Conley, who handled 232 pitches over eight innings on a 90-plus degree day, belting a leadoff home run in the top of the ninth. Like Gaige Howard stringing together a four-hit day. Like Justin Farmer, who had his biggest game as a Stormer with three hits, including two doubles. Like the return to action of 2022 Championship Series MVP Oscar De La Cruz, who threw a scoreless inning.

Other than that, well, the afternoon was a disaster. Ciaran Devenney homered twice, including a fourth inning grand slam on the first pitch from reliever Nile Ball. David Washington added a grand slam off Junior Mieses in the sixth. Overall, the Revs rapped out 20 hits and drew 17 walks from Lancaster pitching. They scored 20 runs in a three-inning span. Every York batter scored and had at least one hit. Jacob Rhinesmith started the day 0-for-2 and still had a four-hit game, matching leadoff batter Matt McDermott who was 4-for-5.

After the Stormers left the bases loaded with a 2-2 tie in place in the top of the fourth inning, the game fell apart. McDermott lined a single into center off Max Green (3-4) to open the home fourth and stole second, despite Green firing to first base initially. Donovan Casey singled to left to score the run. One out later, Colton Welker doubled to the gap in right center for a 4-2 edge, but the deciding blow on the afternoon may have gone only 30 feet from home plate. With a runner at second, Rhinesmith hit a slow roller that stayed fair up the first base line. Green and Conley nearly collided as Rhinesmith beat out an infield single. Green walked the next two, forcing home a run, and departed. Ball served up the grand slam to Devenney on the first pitch and the game was out of reach.

For good measure, York scored 13 runs over the next two innings to blow it open to 22-2.

Lancaster will open a three-game series against Staten Island on Tuesday at 6:45 with Noah Bremer (4-3) against FerryHawks right-hander Christian Capuano. Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Trace Loehr pitched the bottom of the eighth, the first Lancaster position player to go to the mound this season...Both Green and reliever James Hoyt left the field with trainer Matt Glann...Lancaster played without Shawon Dunston, Jr. who left Saturday night's game with cramps in his legs...Damon Dues doubled in the ninth, his first extra base hit with Lancaster, to extend a streak to five games...Gaige Howard had his first four-hit game of the season.

