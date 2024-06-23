Lexington's Bottcher Leads Offensive Onslaught in 8-4 Victory over Staten Island, Take Series Win

June 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Staten Island, NY - A five-RBI performance from Matt Bottcher propelled the Lexington Legends to an 8-4 victory over the Staten Island FerryHawks on a scorching day to take the series on the road away from Staten Island. Bottcher's two home runs and a strong defensive effort helped Lexington snap a recent skid and secure a crucial win.

Matt Bottcher had a powerful day, going 2-for-5 with two home runs and five RBIs. His first blast, a two-run shot in the third inning, expanded the early lead already begun by another two-run homer from Osmy Gregorio in the second inning. Bottcher followed that with a three-run homer in the fourth, extending the Legends' advantage to 7-2 and effectively putting the game out of reach for Staten Island.

Dustin Beggs pitched five solid innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out two. Beggs managed to keep the FerryHawks at bay in front of a soaring Legends offense, earning his second win of the season. The Legends' bullpen then took over, with four relievers combining to allow just three hits and no runs over the final four frames.

Staten Island's offense showed flashes of life, with Alejandro De Aza and Matt Scheffler each driving in a run. However, they struggled to find consistency against Lexington's pitching staff, leaving six runners on base and failing to capitalize on key opportunities.

Marking the second win in a row, Lexington takes the series on the road against Staten Island, the only time they will visit New York this season. The Legends are going to look to ride this wave down to Charleston as they'll take on the Dirty Birds for a three game series starting Tuesday, before returning to Lexington on Friday, June 28th to take on Gastonia.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.