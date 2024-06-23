Ducks Complete Weekend Sweep of Flying Boxcars

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars 7-5 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Hagerstown took an immediate 2-0 in the first inning on a solo home run to left center field by Jaylyn Williams and an RBI single from Ozzie Abreu off Long Island starter Daniel Corcino. The Ducks tied the game at two in the home half of the frame on run-scoring base hits by Ryan McBroom and Ivan Castillo against Flying Boxcars starter Malik Binns.

The Flying Boxcars jumped ahead 3-2 in the third on a leadoff four-bagger to right field produced by Andrew Moritz. The visitors added a run in the sixth for a 4-2 advantage thanks to a Dariel Gomez leadoff homer also to right. The Flock got to within a run at 4-3 in the seventh as Tyler Dearden hustled down the line from third base on a wild pitch. Long Island scored four times in the eighth to take their first lead of the ballgame at 7-4 thanks to an RBI groundout from JC Encarnacion, a run-scoring single by Scott Kelly, and a two-run home run to right from Manuel Geraldo as three of the four runs were given up by Edubray Ramos.

Neither starter factored in the decision. Binns allowed two runs on six hits in five innings pitched, walking and striking out three. Corcino surrendered three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings on the mound, walking three while striking out one. Trevor Bettencourt (2-2) picked up the win out of the bullpen with a scoreless inning on a walk and two strikeouts. Ramos (1-1) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning on the mound. Matt Seelinger shut the door in the ninth for his Atlantic League leading 11th save of the season.

Dearden led the way offensively for Long Island with three hits, including a double while also scoring a pair of runs.

The Ducks hit the road on Tuesday night to open a three-game series against the York Revolution. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at WellSpan Park. Fans can follow all the action live on FloBaseball. Left-hander Mike Montgomery (1-2, 4.28) toes the rubber for the Flock against Revolution southpaw Aaron Fletcher (4-2, 4.42).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, July 2, to begin a three-game series against the Charleston Dirty Birds. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Following the game, all fans in attendance will be treated to a Fireworks Spectacular, presented by Haugland Group. It's also a Francesco's Trattoria Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark, and if the Ducks turn a triple play during the game, one lucky fan will be a grand prize winner of $25,000. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Ducks are in their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 707 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

