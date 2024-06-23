Revs Tie Runs Record, Can Clinch with Win Tuesday Night

June 23, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution capped off their second consecutive sweep with a record setting offensive performance on Sunday afternoon at WellSpan Park, tying a franchise record by scoring 22 runs on 20 hits to beat the Lancaster Stormers, 22-6. The win lowers the Revs' magic number to one to clinch a first half North Division title and a postseason berth which they will aim to do on Tuesday night.

York opened the scoring in the first inning just two batters into the game as Donovan Casey singled home Matt McDermott. It was the first time all homestand that York scored first in the game.

Lancaster evened the score in the second inning when Justin Farmer doubled to the top of the wall in center field, tying the game 1-1.

York immediately answered in the bottom half when Ciaran Devenney shot a missile over the Arch Nemesis for a solo homer to put the Revs back in front 2-1.

A run scored on an error by Alexis Pantoja to knot it back up in the top of the fourth inning at 2-2.

York took control and never looked back, batting around in each of the next three innings.

McDermott started the fourth inning with a single, stole second, and scored on a Casey single. Colton Welker doubled home another run, and after back-to-back walks, the second of which came with the bases loaded to Kobe Kato, starter Max Green exited the game.

Devenney greeted reliever Nile Ball with a grand slam on the very first pitch which capped off a seven run fourth inning, York's second seven run frame of the weekend and third in five games, putting the Revs comfortably ahead 9-2.

York sent nine to the plate before recording an out in the fifth. Casey led off the frame with a solo homer to left and Welker followed two batters later with an RBI double. York then walked four consecutive times, three of which came with the bases loaded to extend the margin to 14-2.

The first two batters of the sixth inning were both retired by reliever James Hoyt, but York followed with three straight doubles, two of which scored runs off the bats of Trey Martin and Kato. After a walk from reliever Junior Mieses, Pantoja singled home a run, and a hit batter and walk loaded the bases yet again. This time it was David Washington who blasted a grand slam to right center field, capping off a season-high eight run inning. That brought the York lead to 22-2, tying a franchise record for runs scored in a game before the end of six innings of play.

An eighth inning RBI double by Justin Farmer plated a run for the Stormers. Jack Conley led off the ninth with a solo homer to left center and RBI doubles later in the inning by Damon Dues and Gaige Howard scored another two, but Nelvin Correa punched out Jordan Howard looking to end it at a 22-6 margin for York.

The win brings York's magic number to one, giving them the chance to clinch the first half North Division title with a win on Tuesday night vs Long Island. They will send Aaron Fletcher to the mound opposite Mike Montgomery at 6:30 p.m. It is Negro League Night, Bingo Bash, and WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Slugger Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: York's win brings their division lead to a franchise record of nine games. The 22 runs scored in the game tied the most in a single game, matching the mark set on 8/31/2012 vs Long Island, also in a 22-6 victory. It is the most runs scored in an Atlantic League game by any team this season and tied for the sixth most in a game in league history. York hitters walked 17 times, tying a franchise record set 6/4/21 at Lancaster. That total is tied for second most in a game in league history and is the most since the 2021 season. Devenney hit multiple home runs in a game for the third time this season becoming the 12th Revs hitter to do so three times in one season. Devenney also became the seventh Rev to hit two home runs including a grand slam in the same game and the first since Tyler Clark did so against the Road Warriors on 6/18/18. Devenney walked four times, becoming the 14th to do so in a game in Revs history and first since Tomo Otosaka on 8/9/23. Devenney's six RBIs are the most in a game by a Revs hitter this season, and the most since Jhon Nunez knocked in six in last season's finale, 9/16/23 vs Spire City. The two grand slams between Devenney and Washington mark the second time in franchise history that the Revs have hit two in a game, joining Victor Rodriguez and Jose Herrera who did it vs Newark on 7/17/2010. The 46 total runs scored in the series were the most ever in a three-game series by the Revs. Washington has hit 12 home runs in the month of June, tying a franchise record for a single month (Telvin Nash - June 2019, Isaias Tejeda - July 2019). Washington is also one RBI shy of the single month RBI record of 32 (Chris Ashby - July 2008, Johan Limonta - May 2014). Casey now has a 15-game hitting streak. Sunday marked the sixth time the Revs have scored 20 in a game and first since 6/3/21 in a 20-5 win at Gastonia. It marked the 25th time they've racked up 20 hits in a game and first since 7/27/22 vs Charleston. The sweep is the Revs' second against the Stormers this season, improving to 8-1 in this year's War of the Roses; York is just one head-to-head win from retaining the Community Cup and two wins shy of clinching the season series outright. York starter Ethan Lindow (5-4) earned his third straight win and fourth in his last five starts, allowing just two runs in five innings.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.