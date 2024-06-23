Rockers See Sweep Slip away with Loss to Southern Maryland

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs overpowered the High Point Rockers 6-1 on Sunday as the three-game series came to a close at Truist Point. The Rockers won the series by a count of 2-1.

The Rockers sent Cooper Casad to the mound and he threw five shutout innings in his first appearance in more than two years. Casad was a member of High Point's starting rotation in 2022 when he suffered an arm injury that required surgery and a long rehab. Sunday was his first time back on the mound since April 28, 2022.

Casad exited with the game still scoreless, having allowed just four hits. Southern Maryland starter Garrett Martin held the Rockers without a run through five as well.

Southern Maryland put its first run on the board in the sixth off High Point reliever Zach Muckenhirn (L, 3-1) when Brandon Pugh singled, stole second, and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Josh Broughton.

High Point's Ben Aklinski smacked a double in the bottom of the sixth, making him the first Rocker to reach second base. He was singled home by Connor Owings to tie the game at 1-1.

Southern Maryland took a 2-1 lead in the eighth when Pugh walked, moved to second on a sac bunt then scored the go-ahead run on a single by Anthony Brocato.

The Blue Crabs put the game away with a four-run outburst in the top of the ninth. David McKay retired the first two batters then allowed a single to Caleb Marquez, a walk to Pugh and Michael Wielansky single home Marquez for a 3-1 Blue Crab lead. Pinch-hitter Aaron Hill then blasted a three-run homer to give So. Maryland a 6-1 lead.

Jason Creasy (W, 4-0) pitched the seventh and eighth innings for SMD, allowing two hits while striking out three. Endrys Briceno retired the Rockers in order in the ninth to seal the win.

High Point could not take advantage of Gastonia's 5-4 loss at Charleston on Sunday. Entering the final two weeks of the first half of play in the Atlantic League, Gastonia (37-16) maintains a four-game lead over the Rockers (33-20).

The Rockers will face the Gastonia Baseball Club in a three-game series starting on Tuesday at CaroMont Health Park in Gastonia.

