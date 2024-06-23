Dirty Birds Take Down Gastonia in Series Finale

(Charleston, WV) - The Dirty Birds won the series finale against Gastonia 5-4. Charleston had five hits in the fourth inning to score four runs for the lead. Three of those hits were for extra bases. Gabriel Cancel and Keon Barnum doubled while Jared Carr tripled. In the fifth inning, Keon Barnum hit his 10th home run of the year for a needed insurance run.

Adrian Almeida earned his second win of the season. In his five innings pitched, he allowed three runs off three hits and two walks while fanning six Gastonia batters. The bullpen combined to allow one run off three hits in the four innings of relief. Joan Martinez earned a save after pitching a clean ninth inning.

The Dirty Birds will enjoy a day off on Monday before hosting Lexington for a three-game series starting on Tuesday at 6:35pm.

Celebrating its third decade, the Atlantic League is Major League Baseball's first Professional Partner League, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. Over its 25-year history, the ALPB has sent over 1,400 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 47 million fans to its family-friendly ballparks. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

