Yeltsin Encarnacion Rejoins Kernels

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels welcome Yeltsin Encarnacion back on to the 2021 roster following his stint with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints. This roster move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Encarnacion was the primary second baseman with St. Paul over the last couple of weeks. He batted .200 (6-of-30) through 11 games played with two runs batted in. The versatile infielder makes the short trip to Cedar Rapids from Des Moines where he went 1-of-3 including a double, one walk, and a run scored during a 4-3 victory Wednesday at the Iowa Cubs.

The Azua, Dominican Republic native hit .308 (4-of-13) in four outings earlier in 2021 with the Kernels. His walk-off single May 9 ended a 3-2 eight-inning win against the Peoria Chiefs that secured a doubleheader sweep. Encarnacion was originally signed by the Minnesota Twins in February 2015 as an international free agent.

Due to Encarnacion's transfer to Cedar Rapids, the current Kernels roster now includes 26 active players, four men on the injured list, one person on the temporary inactive list, and one individual on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids is scheduled to face Wisconsin at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. It will be a Big Screen Thursday sponsored by First Federal Credit Union and 104.5 KDAT. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the action on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

