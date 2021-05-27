Thursday's Snappers Game Postponed to Saturday, May 29, 2021
May 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release
The weather gave the Snappers a day off on May 27, 2021.
Thursday's game between the Beloit Snappers and the Peoria Chiefs has been postponed to Saturday, May 29. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m., CT (gates open at 3:00 p.m., CT). The second game of the doubleheader will begin approximately 30 minutes after the first game concludes. Each game will be seven innings.
Fans who purchased a ticket to Thursday night's game can exchange it for any remaining game at Pohlman Field this season. Tickets purchased for Saturday's game will be valid for both games. Any questions? Call our box office at 608.362.2272.
The Snappers are back in action Friday against the Peoria Chiefs with the first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. For more information on tickets or group outings, please call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.
