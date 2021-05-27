TinCaps Game Information: May 27 at South Bend

May 27, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (7-12) @ South Bend Cubs (10-9)

Thursday, May 27 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 3 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 9 of 60 | Game 20 of 120

RHP Anderson Espinoza vs. RHP Ryan Jensen

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST GAME: The TinCaps lost to the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night at Four Winds Field, 5-3. TinCaps RHP Moises Lugo dazzled in his 4th start of the year, going 5.0 IP with 4 Ks, 2 H, 1 ER, and just 1 BB. 1B Luis Almanzar had a 3 H night (with 2 doubles), and Jonny Homza and Justin Lopez each had multiple hits.

ESPY DAY: Tonight, RHP Anderson Espinoza takes the mound for the third time this season. Espinoza is the Padres No. 12 prospect (per MLB.com), and did not throw a single pitch in an MiLB game between August 31, 2016 and May 6, 2021.

LITTLE BIT OF RUN PRODUCTION: TinCaps OF Grant Little has caught fire at the plate over his last 4 games. Little has 6 H and 7 RBIs in his last 4 games played, including a double each of the last two nights.

TIRSO'S TURNAROUND: Tirso Ornelas began the season 0-for-16 over his first 4 games and entered last week with his batting average at .088. But the 21-year-old from Mexico hit safely in all 5 games he played in vs. Lansing, going 9-for-20 with 5 doubles and 5 RBIs.

LEAGUE HITTING LEADERS: Tirso Ornelas 7 2B (T-2nd)... Agustin Ruiz 18 RBIs (T-2nd), 5 HR (T-5th)... Jonny Homza 14 R (T-6th)... Luis Almanzar .467 BABIP (2nd)... Ethan Skender 26% Line Drive % (T-6th)

LEAGUE PITCHING LEADERS: Ethan Elliott 32 SO (1st), .134 AVG (2nd), 0.66 WHIP (3rd)... Carter Loewen 3 SV (T-1st)... Edwuin Bencomo 0.64 ERA (2nd), .0.64 WHIP (2nd), .146 AVG (3rd)... Matt Waldron 0.97 WHIP (9th), 22 SO (T-12th)...Gabe Mosser: 0.92 WHIP (8th), 2.08 ERA (7th), .261 opp. BABIP (T-9th w/ Waldron)... Moises Lugo: .172 AVG (T-4th), .170 BABIP (3rd), 0.83 WHIP (6th)

SMALL BALL: The Cubs rank last in High-A Central with just 6 home runs. The TinCaps have the 3rd fewest with 14 (Cedar Rapids leads the league with 23). South Bend's .647 OPS is the 2nd lowest in the circuit. At .705, Fort Wayne's OPS ranks 6th out of 12 clubs.

SENIOR STAFF: The average age for a Cubs pitcher is 24.1 years old, tied with the CR Kernels for most veteran in the HAC. The average age for a TinCaps pitcher is 22.9, 4th youngest. (League average: 23.3) At the plate, the average age for a South Bend hitter is 22.9, while Fort Wayne batters are an average of 22.0 years old. The 'Caps have the 3rd youngest lineup, while the Cubs rank are tied for 4th oldest. (League average: 22.5)

FIELDING FOLLIES: The Cubs have committed a league-worst 27 errors in 19 games... They've also allowed a league-high 44 stolen bases against. The TinCaps have allowed the 3rd most SB against (34), and have made the 4th most defensive errors (20).

ON THIS DAY: In 1968, Major League Baseball announced that expansion was coming, adding teams in both Montreal and San Diego. In 2019, former TinCap and then-Seattle Mariner Mallex Smith completed the "stolen-base cycle", swiping four bases, including a steal of home.

