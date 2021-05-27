Wisconsin Homestand Highlights: Return of the Udder Tuggers & (Almost) 100% Capacity June 1-6

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The phenomenon is back when the Rattlers return to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to face the Peoria Chiefs from June 1 through June 6. The Udder Tuggers return to take over the final four games of the series after taking the baseball world by storm in 2019.

Additionally, capacity at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium is increased to almost 100% starting with this series...just in time for postgame fireworks to return on June 4 and June 5!

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 at 7:05pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100: Bang for Your Buck means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 at 7:05pm; Teacher Appreciation Night; Garrett Mitchell Poster Giveaway courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm: Area educators should contact the Timber Rattlers ticket office for the specials on Teacher Appreciation Night, including discounted tickets. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Garrett Mitchell poster courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Plus, Bark in the Park returns! Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3 at 7:05pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #1 w/ Udder Tuggers Cow Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Agropur; Udder Tugger Jersey Auction: And so it begins...Udder Tuggers weekend starts with the first 1,000 fans to attend this game receiving an Udder Tuggers Cow Bobblehead courtesy of Agropur. Plus, players and coaches will be wearing the Udder Tuggers jerseys during this game. The jerseys will be up for bid at this link with the proceeds going to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the 501(c)-3 charity of the Rattlers. The auction will start at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 1. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4 at 7:05pm; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #2; Udder Tugger Jersey Auction; Post-game Fireworks Show presented by Agropur and FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: Players and coaches will wear those unforgettable Udder Tuggers jerseys for this game, too. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price. After the game, stick around for the first FOX 11 Fireworks Display of the season presented by Agropur. Then, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 at 6:35pm; North Shore Bank Family Night with 101.1 WIXX; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #3 presented by Agropur, Stress Cow Giveaway courtesy of Milk Source; Udder Tuggers Can Coozie Giveaway courtesy of Fleet Farm; Udder Tugger Jersey Auction; Post-game Fireworks presented by Tundraland; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: Udder Tuggers Weekend presented by Agropur a pair of cow-themed giveaways. There is a Stress Cow Giveaway courtesy of Milk Source for the first 500 kids ages twelve and under. The Udder Tuggers Can Coozie from Fleet Farm is for the first 1,000 fans of legal drinking age to attend the game. Players and coaches will wear the Udder Tuggers jerseys during this game, too. Stay after the game for the first Saturday night fireworks display presented by Tundraland. Then, have the kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 at 1:05pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #4 presented by Agropur; Fanny Pack Giveaway courtesy of Sure-Dry Basement System; Udder Tugger Jersey Auction Concludes; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Catch on the Field: The final game of Udder Tugger Weekend presented by Agropur includes an unforgettable Cow-Themed Fanny Pack Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans to attend this game courtesy of Sure-Dry Basement System. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear the Udder Tuggers jerseys for the final time. You might be able to win one of those jerseys in the on-line auction being run at this link. The auction is scheduled to have staggered end times of 6:30pm, 6:45pm, and 7:00pm on the evening of Sunday, June 6. There's also the return of Pregame Catch on the Field.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

