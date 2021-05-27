Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday

Thursday, May 27, 2021 l Game # 21

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Quad Cities River Bandits (14-5) at Dayton Dragons (11-9)

LH Anthony Veneziano (0-2, 8.22) vs. RH Miguel Medrano (first appearance)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Quad Cities River Bandits (affiliate of the Kansas City Royals) in the third game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 1, Quad Cities 1. This is the only series in 2021 between the two clubs.

Last Game: Wednesday: Quad Cities 15, Dayton 5. The River Bandits broke a 5-5 tie with six runs in the sixth inning and added four more in the eighth. Quad Cities hit five home runs in the game including three within a four-batter stretch in the eighth. The Dragons battled back from an early three-run deficit to tie the game 4-4. Jacob Hurtubise reached base five times for Dayton, going 3 for 3 with three stolen bases. James Free became the first Dayton player this season with two doubles in a game. Quin Cotton and Victor Ruiz also had two hits.

Player Notes

Jacob Hurtubise has hit safely in eight straight games, going 12 for 26 (.462) to raise his average from .200 to .333. He is now tied for third in the league in batting average (tied for second among active players) at .333. Hurtubise has 12 stolen bases on the year to rank third in the league and seventh in all of Minor League Baseball. He has stolen seven bases in the last four games.

Alex McGarry has hit two home runs in his first four games with the Dragons, batting .313. Including his seven games at Daytona, McGarry has hit six home runs in 11 games this season.

Reliever Jacques Pucheu has not allowed a run in 9.2 innings this season. Opposing batters have gone 3 for 31 against him.

Reliever Eddy Demurias has two saves and has not allowed a run in nine innings, giving up only three hits with a .107 opponent's batting average.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has not allowed a run in nine innings, surrendering just three hits and six walks. He has struck out 16 of 38 batters faced.

Reliever Francis Peguero has allowed only one run in seven innings, allowing just four hits and two walks.

Lyon Richardson ranks fourth in the league in ERA at 1.10. He has given up two earned runs in 16.1 innings.

Team Notes

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 18 of the 20 games they have played this season.

HITTING: After averaging 2.8 runs per game over the last 12 games (17 runs in each six-game series vs. Lansing and South Bend), the Dragons scored 16 runs in their first 11 offensive innings of the current series with Quad Cities. The Dragons averaged 6.7 runs per game in their first series vs. Great Lakes.

The Dragons rank tied for second in the league in stolen bases with 38 (three behind Wisconsin) and tied for seventh in all of Minor League Baseball. They are on a pace for 228 in a 120 game season (the pace for a 140 game season would be 266). The club record for steals in a season is 228 in 2011 (140 games), when Billy Hamilton stole 103. They stole 120 bases in 140 games in 2019.

Transactions: On Wednesday, Dragons pitcher Ricky Salinas was promoted to Chattanooga. He was replaced on the roster by pitcher Carson Spiers, who was promoted from Daytona (Low-A) where he had gone 2-0 with a 3.18 ERA and one save, making four starts and one relief appearance.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., May 28 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities RH Grant Gambrell (2-0, 3.29) at Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-1, 3.00) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sat., May 29 (7:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Angel Zerpa (1-0, 2.29) at Dayton RH Noah Davis (0-2, 4.82) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., May 30 (2:05 p.m.): Quad Cities LH Asa Lacy (1-1, 4.15) at Dayton RH Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 5.74) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

High-A Central League Stories from May 27, 2021

