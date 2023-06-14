Yard Goats Win with 5 Runs in 10th Inning

Reading, PA- The Hartford Yard Goats scored five runs in the 10th inning to defeat the Reading Fightins 7-2 on Wednesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. The Yard Goats got their first hit of the game in the 8th inning on Bladimir Restityo's solo home run, and tied the game at 2-2 on a sacrifice fly by Drew Romo in the 9th inning. Niko Decolati drew a bases loaded walk to give Hartford a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning, and Bret Boswell cracked a 3 RBI triple to make it 6-2. The Yard Goats bullpen fired seven scoreless and allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts while helping end a five-game losing streak.

The Fightins scored an unearned run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead off Hartford starter Case Williams. Reading made it 2-0 on Casey Martin's solo homer in the fourth inning. Meanwhile, Fightins starter Tyler Phillips retired the first 11 batters and 18 of 19 batters faced over six no-hit innings with nine strikeouts. Reliever Brett Schultz worked around a walk in the seventh inning as Reading held the 2-0 lead.

Yard Goats outfielder Bladimir Restituyo blasted a solo home run over the right field fence with one out in the eighth inning off Tyler McCay, the first hit of the game for Hartford, which made it 2-1. The Yard Goats tied the game in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly by Drew Romo, scoring Niko Decolati.

The Yard Goats took a 3-2 lead in the 10th inning on a bases-loaded walk by Decolati, scoring Restituyo. Bret Boswell followed with a three-run triple down the right field line, scoring Jack Blomgren, Colin Simpson and Decolati to make it 6-2. Hartford added a run on a wild pitch.

Hartford's bullpen of Andrew Quezada, Evan Justice and Stephen Jones hurled seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts. Quezada followed Williams and worked five innings and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts. Justice pitched a perfect ninth inning to improve to 4-0.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip against the Reading Fightin Phils Thursday night (7:00 PM) at FirstEnergy Stadium. LHP Joe Rock will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Mick Abel will pitch for the Fightins. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Erie SeaWolves.

