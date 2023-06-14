Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies Postponed

June 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Binghamton, New York - Tonight's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, June 15th beginning at 5:00pm at Mirabito Stadium.

RHP Joe Jones (0-0, 4.05 ERA) will start game one for Portland while RHP Chih-Jung (CJ) Liu (4-3, 3.93 ERA) will be the starter for game two. Binghamton will send RHP Luis Moreno (3-2, 5.82 ERA) to the mound in game one then RHP Christian Scott (NR) for game two.

