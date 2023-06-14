Tyler Phillips Brilliant as Fightins Fall in Extras

(Reading, PA) - A come-from-behind effort from the Hartford Yard Goats spoiled six no-hit innings from Tyler Phillips in Wednesday night's 7-2 win for Hartford over the Reading Fightin Phils. After trailing going into the eighth, the Yard Goats put up seven unanswered runs to even the series at one.

Phillips shined over his six innings. He struck out nine batters, and allowed just one base runner, which came via a walk.

Reading got on the board first thanks to the quickness of Matthew Kroon. Kroon and Carlos De La Cruz started the inning off with back-to-back singles. Nick Podkul would later hit an infield single, and a throwing error would score Kroon from second to make it 1-0 Reading.

The R-Phils would add one more in the fourth thanks to newcomer Casey Martin. The recent Jersey Shore Blue Claw made his debut in Tuesday's game, making a huge impact with two hits, two RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases. Martin continued his strong start with Reading with his first home run in a Reading uniform to make it 2-0 Reading.

Phillips day would end after the sixth inning. The highlight of his night came after striking out the order in the sixth, finishing with a season-high nine strikeouts on the night. This was three more than his previous best six, which he did three times.

Brett Schulze came in relief of Phillips in the seventh. The right-handed pitcher kept the no hitter alive, only walking one and striking out two.

The Yard Goats were finally able to get a hit in a big way in the top of the eighth. Tyler McKay came in for relief of Schulze. A solo home run from Bladimir Restituyo got the first hit and run on the scoreboard to make it 2-1 Reading.

After Reading was not able to retaliate in the bottom of the inning, Andrew Baker came in to try and close things out for Reading. Baker hit two-of-the-first three batters he faced, and walked another to load up the bases with only one out. A sacrifice fly from Drew Romo scored Niko Decolati to tie the game at two. Baker struck out the next batter he faced to get out of the inning.

Jake Thompson was next to come in for relief in the tenth. After Thompson allowed a single to Restituyo and a walk to Blomgren, Thompson would walk the next batter to give Hartford the lead 3-2. Bret Boswell added a triple to score three more for the Yard Goats to make it 6-2. Hartford added one more after a pass ball to score five in the inning and make it 7-2.

Reading could not make a comeback in the bottom half of the inning and would fall to Hartford 7-2.

Evan Justice earned the win for Hartford to improve to 4-0 this season, while Jake Thompson suffered the loss to fall to 0-1 on the year. With the loss, Reading falls to 22-36 on the season, while Hartford snaps a losing streak to improve to 25-33.

