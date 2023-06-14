Erie's Five-Run Second Leads Them to Third Straight Win
June 14, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
Erie rode a big second inning to their third consecutive win tonight, beating Harrisburg 9-5.
The SeaWolves loaded the bases in the second with no outs against Harrisburg starter Alex Troop. Justice Bigbie began the frame with a double giving him five hits in his first five Double-A at bats. Chris Meyers drove a double off the left-field fence, scoring the first two runs of the game. Luis Santana extended his hitting streak to ten games with his own two-run double. Later in the frame, Andrew Navigato notched a run-scoring single, giving Erie a 5-0 lead.
In the bottom of second, Ty Madden retired the first two batters before walking Jackson Cluff ahead of Trey Lipscomb's second home run in as many days. The blast made the score 5-2.
Erie added a run in the third against Tyler Beck. Beck walked three batters in the frame including Trei Cruz to bring home a run.
In the fifth inning, Diego Rincones followed his two-homer game yesterday with another blast. This was a two-run shot to extend Erie's lead to 8-2.
Harrisburg got a run back in the bottom of the fifth. Madden walked a pair of batters ahead of Onix Vega's sacrifice fly.
Madden (1-1) earned the win, going 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. He walked four and allowed three runs on two hits. Troop (3-5) took the loss.
Angel De Jesus struggled in the eighth inning, allowing the first two hitters to reach. He then threw a wild pitch ahead of James Wood's two-out, two-run single making it 8-5.
The SeaWolves got an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Jake Holton's RBI single.
Andrew Magno retired the first two batters in the bottom of the ninth. He then walked two straight and loaded the bases on Robert Hassell III's single. But, Magno ended the game on Jack Dunn's ground ball to short, leaving the tying run in the batter's box.
With Altoona's loss, Erie is back alone in first place in the Southwest division.
The series continues on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Sawyer Gipson-Long opposed Cole Henry.
