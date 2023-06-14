Rumble Ponies Kick off 2023 Southern Tier Shortcakes Weekend Starting this Thursday

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies can't wait to kick off the Inaugural 2023 Southern Tier Shortcakes Weekend this Thursday! Coinciding with the 41st anniversary of the Owego Strawberry Festival, the Rumble Ponies will play as the Southern Tier Shortcakes from Thursday, June 15th through Saturday, June 17th against the Portland Sea Dogs. The team will wear special Shortcakes-themed jerseys to commemorate this special weekend.

On Thursday, June 15th the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Darryl Strawberry "Southern Tier Shortcakes" bobblehead!

On Friday, June 16th Mets and Yankees legend Darryl Strawberry will be making a guest appearance at Mirabito Stadium. Bring your bobblehead from Thursday for The Straw Man to sign! Miller Auto Team fireworks will follow the game.

On Saturday, June 17th the first 1,000 fans will receive a Southern Tier Shortcakes R.E.D. T-Shirt, courtesy of Lockheed Martin. R.E.D. - Remember Everyone Deployed - was created to show support and solidarity to deployed service members as well as veterans. Fans are encouraged to wear red as an act of support for our deployed troops.

Fans can purchase tickets to all home games by visitingwww.BINGRP.com, calling 607-722-3866, or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

