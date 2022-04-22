Yard Goats Rally for Walk-Off Win over Patriots

Hartford, Connecticut - The Hartford Yard Goats (7-6) defeated the Somerset Patriots (7-6) by a score of 7-6 on a walk-off win at Dunkin' Donuts Park on Friday evening.

Trailing 6-4 in the bottom of the ninth, Ezequiel Tovar (3) hit a three-run walk-off home run for the win. It was his second home run of the game.

Willie MacIver put the Yard Goats up 2-0 in the first with a home run (4) to left.

Derek Dietrich answered for Somerset in the third with a solo home run (1).

Anthony Volpe scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to tie up the game at 2-2.

In the sixth, Michael Beltre (1) briefly blasted Somerset in front with a solo home run before Brenton Doyle's sacrifice fly evened up the score.

Dietrich gave the Patriots back the lead with an RBI single in the seventh. Volpe scored a second run in the inning on a double play that made the score 5-3. For the game, Volpe walked three times, scored twice and stole three bases.

Blake Perkins (2) blasted a solo home run in the eighth before a Tovar (2) homer cut the lead to 6-4 in the bottom of the frame.

Gavin Hollowell (1-0) picked up the win with a scoreless inning and two strikeouts. Derek Craft (0-2) suffered the loss after he allowed three runs on the home run in 0.2 innings pitched. Josh Maciejewski allowed a run on two hits and four strikeouts in 4.1 innings of relief in a no decision.

The 2022 Somerset Patriots season presented by Ford will continue on Saturday night with a 6:05 p.m. game against the Yard Goats at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Fans can catch the action on FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Somerset Patriots Baseball.

