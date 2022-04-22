SeaWolves Smother Flying Squirrels' Comeback Chances

ERIE, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels put together four consecutive innings with runs but could not dig out of an early deficit and fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 6-4, Friday night at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels (7-6) had one run in each of the fourth through seventh innings. The team left 11 runners on base and went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

The SeaWolves (7-6) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second inning after Dane Myers lined a two-RBI double into left field. Erie has scored at least one run in the first two innings in three of the four games played in the series.

Tyler Fitzgerald blasted a solo home run to left field in the fourth inning that cut the deficit to 2-1. Fitzgerald has homered in back-games the Flying Squirrels have launched 21 homers over the first 13 games of the season.

Erie stretched their lead to 4-1 after scoring two in the bottom of the fourth. Quincy Nieporte lifted a sacrifice fly and Myers picked up his third RBI on a single against Richmond starter Bryan Brickhouse (Loss, 0-1).

With runners at first and third in the fifth inning, Diego Rincones reached on an Erie fielding error which brought Jacob Heyward home from third base and moved the score to 4-2.

Erie pushed their advantage to 5-2 in the fifth inning when Andre Lipcius zipped an RBI single for his second hit of the night.

Frankie Tostado led off the sixth with a solo home run, his first of the year, closing the game to 5-3. It was the only run that Erie reliever Joe Navilhon (Win, 3-0) allowed while collecting three strikeouts.

The Flying Squirrels produced back-to-back hits in the seventh inning and Sean Roby made it a 5-4 game with a sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the seventh, the SeaWolves pushed ahead, 6-4, when Kerry Carpenter bounced into a groundout that brought a run home from third base.

Tostado inched the Flying Squirrels closer in the ninth inning that put the score at 6-5 but SeaWolves reliever Yaya Chentouf (Save, 2) fired back with a strikeout and a pop out to secure the victory for Erie.

Tostado finished the night with a 2-for-4 performance with two RBIs and a walk.

The Flying Squirrels and SeaWolves continue the series on Saturday with a first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Right-hander Tristan Beck (0-0, 4.00) will make the start for Richmond opposed by Erie right-hander Markus Solbach (0-1, 4.26).

