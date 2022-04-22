Senators Use Early Lead to Top Reading

The Senators took an early 5-0 lead on their way to a 7-2 win over the Reading Fightin Phils Friday night in Reading. The Senators won their fourth straight over Reading and sixth straight overall. Brady Lindsly and Justin Connell both homered in the contest. The Sens improved to 9-4 with the win while Reading fell to 3-10.

ON CAPITOL HILL

Cole Henry started and went three innings, striking out five and walking one. Alex Troop followed and went three innings allowing a run while striking out five. He earned his second win this season. Francys Peguero tossed the final three frames striking out five and allowing one hit. He earned his first save this season.

WITH THE GAVEL

Brady Lindsly went 3-4 with a home run, his first, rbi and two runs scored. Jecksson Flores had two hits in four trips with a double, rbi and run scored. Justin Connell hit his second home run in as many games. Rudy Martin had two hits and scored a run.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators pitching staff struck out 15 Fightin Phils matching a season high. Jake Alu had six straight hits spanning the past two games until being retired in the fourth inning. Harrisburg has scored 42 runs in the four games in Reading.

ON DECK

The Senators and Reading Fightin Phils play game five of their six-game series Saturday at 6:45 p.m. at First Energy Field in Reading. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:35 p.m.

