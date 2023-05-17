Yankees' Top Prospects Topple Fightin' Phils in Series Opener

May 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots defeated the Reading Fightin' Phils by a score of 14-10 at TD Bank Ballpark on Tuesday night in the first of a six-game series.

The Patriots' 14 hits marked a season high and Somerset scored its most runs in a game since April 18 vs. New Hampshire.

The performance marked Somerset's eighth time this season hitting three home runs in a ballgame. The game lasted 3:12, signaling Somerset's longest contest of the season.

The Patriots took four separate leads in the in the game, before breaking through for a seven-run seventh inning.

Yankees' top five prospects, Jasson Dominguez, Austin Wells, Everson Pereira and Trey Sweeney combined to go 11-for-21 with 11 RBI and 9 R at the top of the Patriots' order.

RHP Luis Severino (3.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 3 K) made his third career rehab start for the Patriots and first in 2023 since being placed on the New York Yankees' Injured List on March 27 with a right lat strain.

CF Jasson Dominguez (3-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, SB) broke a 6-6 tie and gave Somerset the lead with his solo home run in the 6th inning, later padding the Patriots lead with an RBI single in the 7th.

Over his last ten games since May 4 vs. Binghamton, Dominguez has reached base in nine games, going 10-for-34 with 3 HR over that span.

Dominguez's four runs scored tied a career high and tied the most by any Patriot in a game this season (Max Burt, 4/18 vs. New Hampshire).

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2 R) tied the ballgame at six with a sacrifice fly in the 6th inning, before his two-run single in the 7th served as the go-ahead hit.

Tuesday marked Sweeney's team-leading eighth multi-hit game. In the month of May, Sweeney is now hitting .333 with a 1.007 OPS and six RBI in 11 games.

C Austin Wells (3-for-6, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R) got the scoring started with an RBI single in the first inning, scoring Jasson Dominguez, before breaking a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a three-run home run to right-field at 103.5 MPH off the bat, traveling 368 ft.

After a tear in which he hit home runs in four straight games between May 5-9, Wells now has five home runs through his first 46 at-bats for Somerset this season.

LF Everson Pereria (3-for-5, 2 RBI, R) registered his first three-hit game of the season and fifth multi-RBI performance.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.