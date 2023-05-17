SeaWolves Win Second Straight over Senators

May 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







The first place Erie SeaWolves grabbed an early lead and never looked back as they won their second straight over the Harrisburg Senators with a 4-2 final on Wednesday at FNB Field.

Erie took the lead in the top of the second against Harrisburg starter Alex Troop. Julio Rodriguez walked with one out and Daniel Cabrera walked with two outs, extending the inning for Luis Santana. Santana laced a three-run home run, his second, over the wall in left for a 3-0 advantage.

Harrisburg responded in the bottom of the second against Erie starter Sawyer Gipson-Long. Gipson-Long had retired the first five batters he faced before yielding a two-out single to Trey Harris. Harris advanced to second on a Jackson Cluff walk and scored on a Jack Dunn base hit making it 3-1.

Gipson-Long would be lifted after 4.1 innings. He allowed a run on five hits with four walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision effort.

The score remained the same until the top of the ninth when Grant Witherspoon led off against reliever Orlando Ribalta and homered to the opposite-field for a three-run lead. The home run for Witherspoon was his seventh, tying him with Colt Keith for the team lead.

R.J. Petit worked the bottom of the ninth. Cluff walked with one out and advanced to second on a Dunn groundout. Brady Lindsly singled home Cluff, making it a two-run game. Petit walked Robert Hassell, putting the tying run on base with two outs. Petit then induced a game-ending popout off of JT Arruda, earning his first save.

Andrew Magno (1-1) earned the win hurling 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings in relief. He struck out one with no walks.

Troop (2-3) took the loss allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2023

