Ponies Fall to Fisher Cats in Low Scoring Contest in Manchester

May 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-19) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 3-1 on a cold and windy Wednesday night at Delta Dental Stadium. The two teams have split the first two games of the series.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board in the second inning. With Jose Mena at the plate, Luke Ritter stole third and scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0 Binghamton.

New Hampshire (18-16) would respond with two in the bottom of the second against Junior Santos (1-4) courtesy of a Sebastian Espino RBI Double and Steward Berroa sacrifice fly. The Fisher Cats would add a run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly from PK Morris.

That would be the last time either team scored. In the top of the ninth, the Rumble Ponies had runners on the corners and two out, but Dariel Gomez lined out to left against Troy Watson to end the game. It is Watson's fourth save of the year.

New Hampshire starter Adam Kloffenstein (3-2) earned the win allowing one run on four hits over five innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Ponies relievers Alex Valverde, Manny Alvarez, Justin Courtney, and Nolan Clenney combined to allow only one run over six and a third innings of relief.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series against the Fisher Cats on Thursday night. First pitch is at 6:35 PM and the NYCM Insurance pregame show gets underway at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Rowdey Jordan has now hit safely in six of his last seven games...Binghamton drew eight walks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.