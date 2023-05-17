May 17, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

May 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS BLAST YARD GOATS AWAY IN GAME ONE The Portland Sea Dogs took the first game of the series last night, 14-1 over the Hartford Yard Goats. Ceddanne Rafaela picked up where he left off on the base paths after recording a single in the top of the first inning before going on to steal third base to record his twentieth stolen bag of the season. Then, Niko Kavadas came to the plate and crushed a two-run home run to right field to bring Rafaela in to score and Portland took the early lead, 2-0. Kavadas' home run was his fourth of the season for Portland. In the top of the third inning, a pair of singles by Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela would put two on base before Kavadas returned to the plate. Kavadas launched another homer to right center field to bring three more runs across and Portland extended the lead, 5-0. Kavadas is the first Sea Dog to record a multi-home run game this season with his three-run blast. Phillip Sikes reached after being hit by pitch in the top of the fifth inning before going on to swipe his sixteenth base of the season. Nick Yorke reached on an error to the third baseman allowing Sikes to come around to score and Portland led, 6-0. In the same inning, Nathan Hickey recorded a two-RBI double to record his first double at the Double-A level. A double by Matthew Lugo plated Hickey and the Sea Dogs remained on top, 9-0. Alex Binelas then launched an opposite field home run to record his third of the season to extend the Portland lead, 11-0. The Sea Dogs sent ten to the plate in the fifth inning. Bladimir Restituyo recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to put Hartford on the board, 11-1. The home runs continued in the top of the eighth after Nathan Hickey blasted a three-run shot to right center field to extend the lead, 14-1. The three-run home run was his second with Portland.

FOUR HOMER NIGHT Niko Kavadas blasted two home runs in last night's victory while both Alex Binelas and Nathan Hickey recorded home runs of their own. It was the most homers hit in a game for Portland while Kavadas became the first Sea Dog to hit two home runs in a game.

MOST RUNS IN A GAME THIS SEASON The Sea Dogs' 14 runs last night was the most Portland has scored all season. It was the sixth game of the year that they have scored double-digit runs.

WHERE DO WE STAND After splitting the six-game series against the Somerset Patriots last week at Hadlock Field, the Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They currently lead the second-place Patriots by 1.5 games while the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats are tied for third place, 5.5 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 17, 2018 - Portland rallied from a 7-0 deficit in Altoona, and held on for a 12-9 win in 10-innings. The 'Dogs scored four unearned runs in the ninth to take a 9-7 lead but Altoona tied the game in their half of the ninth. Luke Tendler provided the game-winning hit with a two-out, three-run homer. Pitcher Trevor Kelley became the first Sea Dog as a Red Sox affiliate to hit.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds takes the mound tonight for Portland in his first start against the Yard Goats. In his last outing on May 12th, he tossed 2.2 innings allowing two runs on one hit while walking a career-high six and striking out two.

