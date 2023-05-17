Yankees No. 7 Prospect RHP Will Warren Promoted to Triple-A

Somerset Patriots pitcher Will Warren

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have promoted their No. 7 prospect, RHP Will Warren, from the Double-A Somerset Patriots to the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Warren is 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 29.1 innings pitched across his six games started for Somerset this season. He ranks among the Eastern League leaders in ERA (5th) and strikeouts (T-4th). In four of his six games started this season, Warren struck out eight batters he faced. He won his final two starts with the Patriots, ending his time in Double-A with 12 consecutive scoreless innings, while compiling 10 strikeouts.

Selected by the Yankees in the 8th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, Warren began his rookie season in 2022 by pitching to a 3.60 ERA with 42 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched over eight starts in High-A Hudson Valley.

He was promoted to Somerset on May 29, 2022 and went 7-6 with a 4.02 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 94 innings pitched in 18 games started in an Eastern League Championship-winning campaign.

Warren was awarded his first career Pitcher of the Week honors on July 10, 2022 with Somerset, after earning the win on July 6 vs. Bowie, when he went seven scoreless innings pitched with three hits and five strikeouts.

Warren began last season ranked by Baseball America as the Yankees No. 27 prospect, before jumping to No. 8 in the publication's mid-season rankings. After being unranked on MLB Pipeline's list of top 30 Yankees prospects pre-season, Warren was ranked No. 25 in their first mid-season update and in the publication's August update, he jumped to their No. 8 ranked Yankees prospect.

