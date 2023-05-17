Somerset's Offense Slowed Down In Day Game Loss To Phils

Somerset Patriots pitcher Blas Castano

The Reading Fightin' Phils defeated the Somerset Patriots by a score of 9-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday afternoon in front of season-high attendance of 7,203 for STEM Education Day.

Somerset's only run of the ballgame came on an Everson Pereira solo home run in the 3rd inning.

RHP Blas Castano (5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) earned a no-decision in his fourth start of the season.

RHP Steven Jennings (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K) threw two perfect innings of relief, striking out the side in the eighth inning. Jennings has not allowed a run over his last three outings, dating back to 5/11 @Portland.

RF Brandon Lockridge (2-for-4, SB) had a hit and stolen base (16, T-3) for the third straight game. Since 4/27 Lockridge has now reached safely in each of his last 12 games, hitting .421 over that span.

CF Everson Pereira (2-for-4, HR) homered in the third inning to put the Patriots on the scoreboard. The Yankees No. 4 prospect registered his second straight multi-hit performance and eighth multi-hit game of the season. His solo home run was his fourth over his last eight games.

