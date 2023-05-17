Early Homer too Much for Senators to Overcome

May 17, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators dropped their second straight game to Erie, 4-2, Wednesday afternoon at FNB Field. Erie plated three runs in the second inning on a two-out three run home run. Harrisburg had several opportunities but couldn't break through. The Sens plated a run in the ninth and had the tying runs on base when the game ended.

The Big Play

With two outs and a runner on first in the second inning, eighth place hitter Daniel Cabrera walked bringing Luis Santana to the plate. Santana hit a three-run home run giving Erie a 3-0 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Alex Troop started and went five innings and took the loss. He allowed three runs on three hits. He took the loss.

Joel Peguero and Tim Cate tossed three shutout innings.

Orlando Ribalta pitched the final inning and allowed a run.

With the Gavel

Brady Lindsly had two hits including a double and drove in a run.

Jack Dunn singled and drove in a run.

Filibusters

Trey Harris singled and walked extending his on-base streak to 17 games... It was the fifth consecutive errorless game for the Senators...

On the Docket

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game three of their six-game series at FNB Field Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.