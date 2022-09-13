Yankees Promote Jasson Dominguez and Tyler Hardman to Double-A Somerset

September 13, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Outfielder Jasson Dominguez with the Hudson Valley Renegades

(Somerset Patriots) Outfielder Jasson Dominguez with the Hudson Valley Renegades(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced the promotion of No. 2 prospect OF Jasson Dominguez and INF Tyler Hardman to the Double-A Somerset Patriots. Dominguez is also MLB's No. 42 ranked prospect throughout the minors.

Dominguez split the 2022 season between Low-A Tampa and High-A Hudson Valley and posted a combined slash line of .280/.382/.465. He added 121 hits, 23 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 RBIs in 115 games.

Since his promotion to the Renegades on July 22, Dominguez slashed .306/.397/.510 in 40 games that included 48 hits, six home runs and 22 RBIs.

Nicknamed "The Martian" for what many consider his out-of-the-world tools, Dominguez is one of the most hyped international prospects since signing with the Yankees for $5.1 million out of the Dominican Republic in July 2019.

The 19-year-old debuted in 2021 and spent the majority of the season in Tampa, where he slashed .258/.346/.398 in 49 games played. He added 48 hits, nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 RBIs to his line.

He has appeared in back-to-back MLB All-Star Future Games in 2021 and 2022, representing the Yankees this season with former top Patriots Anthony Volpe and Ken Waldichuk. In the game, Dominguez smashed a 415-foot home run to centerfield.

Dominguez was just named MiLB's Player of the Week for the South Atlantic League for September 6-11 after batting .400 with three home runs, six RBIs and 19 total bases in five games for the Renegades. In his last game in High-A, Dominguez homered twice, once from each side of the plate, for the first multi-home run game of his career.

With the addition of Dominguez, Somerset's roster currently boasts six of New York's top 10 ranked prospects. He joins C Austin Wells (No. 4), OF Everson Pereira (No. 5), SS Trey Sweeney (No. 6), RHP Will Warren (No. 8) and RHP Clayton Beeter (No. 9).

Hardman dominated at Hudson Valley throughout the 2022 season, leaving as the team leader in average (.262), hits (104), home runs (22), RBI (79), extra base hits (40), total bases (190), SLG (.479), OBP (T, .350) and OPS (.808). Those numbers put him among the South Atlantic League Leaders for RBI (2nd), total bases (3rd) and home runs (4th).

The Mission Viejo, CA native was New York's fifth round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma.

He debuted in 2021 and spent 30 games in Tampa where he slashed .238/.325/.466 with four home runs and 17 RBI.

