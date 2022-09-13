Baysox Served Seventh Shutout Loss

BOWIE, MD - The light at the end of the tunnel has been dimming for the Bowie Baysox, as they suffered their seventh shutout loss of the season on Tuesday afternoon, falling to the Akron RubberDucks 3-0. Bowie went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Baserunners were a constant from Bowie early, as they pushed Akron starter Gavin Williams out of the game following just three innings. Right-hander Aaron Pinto took the next two innings, and he maintained the shutout. Pinto (W, 1-0) allowed a two-out single to Andres Angulo in the fourth inning, which turned out to be the last hit for Bowie.

Luis Oviedo, Kyle Marman, and Mason Hickman (Sv, 4) each walked one batter, but never dealt with a runner in scoring position as the Bowie offense was shuttered.

Left-hander Cade Povich was working from behind often in his start for Bowie. While only allowing one hit and one walk over his first three innings, Povich (L, 2-1) still saw his pitch count rise. Following a leadoff walk and base hit in the fourth inning, Jonathan Rodriguez lined a two-RBI double to the left field wall to give Akron the lead.

Following a perfect fifth inning from Povich, Bowie handed the next three Innings to Tyler Burch. Burch worked two scoreless innings, but as he faced the lineup a second time, he allowed an RBI double to Johnkensy Noel. The three innings was a season high for Burch.

The loss drops Bowie to 65-68 on the season, and 36-26 in the second half. With only five game to play in the regular season, Akron, Erie, and Bowie will all be separated by, at most, two games in the Southwest Division standings at the end of the night. Bowie and Akron will continue their series on Wednesday at Canal Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

