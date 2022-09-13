Yard Goats Postponed in Binghamton

Tonight's Hartford Yard Goats game in Binghamton, New York has been postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced. The Yard Goats will resume the series with a doubleheader on Wednesday night at 5:05 PM.

