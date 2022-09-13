Save the USFL Video Archive

NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Yard Goats Postponed in Binghamton

September 13, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Hartford Yard Goats News Release


Tonight's Hartford Yard Goats game in Binghamton, New York has been postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup date has been announced. The Yard Goats will resume the series with a doubleheader on Wednesday night at 5:05 PM.
Check out the Hartford Yard Goats Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2022


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Hartford Yard Goats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central