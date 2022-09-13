Tuesday's Rumble Ponies Game against Hartford Postponed Due to Inclement Weather
September 13, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Tuesday's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats at Mirabito Stadium has been postponed due to the excessive amount of rain that fell at Mirabito Stadium causing unplayable conditions, as well as in the interest of player safety. The game will be made up at a future date to be determined.
Fans with tickets to Tuesday's game can exchange their tickets to go to any future Rumble Ponies home game this season.
For tickets to all remaining home games visit www.BINGRP.com, call 607-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.
