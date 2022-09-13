Five Pitchers and Rodriguez Guide Akron to 3-0 Victory over Bowie

Johnathan Rodriguez's two-run double in the fourth backs strong pitching as the Akron RubberDucks shutout the Bowie Baysox 3-0 on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron finally broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth. Jhonkensy Noel opened the inning with a walk before advancing to second on a Micah Pries single. Angel Martinez advanced both runners with a perfect sac-bunt before Johnathan Rodriguez lined a two-run double off the wall in left to make it 2-0 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Gavin Williams got the start for Akron and worked around trouble each inning. The Baysox got at least one baserunner on against the RubberDucks starter but could not crack the scoreboard as Williams tossed three scoreless innings striking out two. Aaron Pinto followed with two scoreless innings and a punch out. Luis Oviedo tossed a scoreless inning. Kyle Marman followed with two scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Mason Hickman tossed a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks picked up some insurance in the eighth inning when Noel doubled home Bryan Lavastida to make it 3-0 Akron.

Notebook

After a slow start to his Double-A career, Rodriguez is now 13 for his last 43 with five doubles and 11 RBI...Pries extended his four-game hitting streak...Game Time: 2:15...Attendance: 2,626.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series with the Bowie Baysox at Canal Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 6:35 p.m. Right hander Thomas Ponticelli (2-4, 5.11 ERA) will start for Akron against Bowie righty Justin Armbruster (4-1, 3.64 ERA). The game broadcast, powered by FirstEnergy, is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

