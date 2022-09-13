September 13, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

September 13, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SUNDAY'S FINALE - The Portland Sea Dogs capped off a 5-1 series victory with an 8-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday. Binghamton brought in the first two runs in the top of the first. Wyatt Young singled and Carlos Cortes hit a base hit to right, and a throwing error allowed Young to score and Cortes to reach third. Luke Ritter lifted a sacrifice fly to right, giving the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead. In the bottom of the first, David Hamilton led off with a triple and Wilyer Abreu walked. Abreu stole second. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a sacrifice fly to right, making it 2-1. Abreu came in to score on a wild pitch, tying the game 2-2. Two more runs came around to score in the top of the second inning for Binghamton. Nic Gaddis and Matt Winaker singled. Young reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Gaddis, regaining the lead 3-2. Ronny Mauricio singled later in the inning to score Winaker, taking a two-run lead, 4-2. The Sea Dogs tied the game again in the bottom of the second. Ricardo Cubillan walked with one out. Hamilton Doubled, putting runners at second and third. Abreu walked to load the bases and Ceddanne Rafaela singled, scoring Cubillan and Hamilton, tying the game 4-4. Portland was able to take their first lead of the game in the bottom of the third. Stephen Scott singled with one out. One batter later, Dearden doubled to center, scoring Scott, and giving the Sea Dogs a 5-4 lead. Binghamton added a run in the top fourth inning. Winaker walked and stole second base. Young singled him in to tie the game 5-5. The offense continued to go to work, bringing in two more runs and giving the Sea Dogs another lead. Hudson Potts singled and was replaced by Christian Koss as a pinch runner. Koss advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt from Grant Hartwig. Scott singled, scoring Koss, giving the Sea Dogs a 6-5 lead. Scott stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gregory Leal. Dearden singled, scoring Scott, and putting the Sea Dogs ahead 7-5. After scoring an insurance run in the eighth, Michael Gettys shut the door with his fifth save of the season in an 8-5 win.

SEASON-DECIDING SERIES - The six-game series between the Sea Dogs and the Patriots this week will decide the Northeast Divison playoff landscape. Portland's magic number is down to just two wins, needing to take two games from Somerset to stave off the Hartford Yard Goats. Hartford has the better overall record for the 2022 season and would need Somerset to win five games to make the playoffs. If the Sea Dogs hold strong, they would see the Patriots again in the first round of the Eastern League playoffs.

HOTTEST HITTER IN THE EAST - Izzy Wilson has been named the Easter League Player of the Week for September 5-11. He played in five games, batting .563 with four doubles, two homers, six runs scored, and six RBI. Along with collecting multiple hits in four games, Wilson has also mounted a six-game hitting streak. This is the second time this season Wilson has taken home the award and the first time since July 4-10.

CLOSING OUT WITH SUCCESS - The back end of the Sea Dogs bullpen has been solid to end the season. Brett Kennedy has posted an ERA of 1.88 over 10 appearances since joining the bullpen, including going 5-of-5 in save opportunities. Michael Gettys has saved all six opportunities he has been in for and has allowed just one run over his 16.2 innings, putting his ERA at 0.54. These two pitchers have combined for 11 saves of the 34 Sea Dogs pitchers have saved this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY - September 13, 2005 - The Sea Dogs lost Game 2 of the ELCS to the Akron Aeros, 4-3 at Hadlock Field. Akron scored two first-inning runs against Charlie Zink. Portland tied the game twice but Nathan Panther blasted the game-winning home run with a solo shot in the fifth inning. Alberto Concepcion and Chad Spann had RBI's for the 'Dogs.

PITCHING MATCHUP - LHP Shane Drohan will get the nod for the first game in Somerset. Tuesday will be his fifth start with Portland and his first against the Patriots. Drohan has gone 5.0 innings exactly in each of his first four starts, allowing more than two runs just once. Although his strikeout rate has stayed consistent, he has walked eight batters over his last two outings, allowing five free passes in a win against the Fisher Cats and three in a no-decision against the Rumble Ponies. Drohan was added to the roster on August 16, after posting a 6-7 record and a 4.00 ERA with the Greenville Drive in High-A.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.