Yankees Currently Scheduling Rehab Start for RHP Luis Severino in Somerset on Tuesday, May 16

RHP Luis Severino with the Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have RHP Luis Severino make an MLB rehab start with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday, May 16 at TD Bank Ballpark. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies) at 6:05 pm.

Severino was placed on the 15-day injured list on March 27 with a right lat strain. He made an earlier rehab start with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on May 10 where he went 3.1 innings and allowed a run on two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The two-time MLB All-Star has been on two separate rehab assignments with the Patriots in each of the organization's first two seasons as the Yankees' Double-A affiliate. During both rehab assignments, the Patriots threw a no-hitter. Severino started the first no-hitter in franchise history with four perfect innings on August 8, 2021, which was the second and final game of his rehab assignment that year. The no-hitter was finished with four perfect innings by RHP Shawn Semple and then one hitless inning by RHP Ron Marinaccio. In Severino's 2022 rehab appearance with the Patriots, he started the first game of Somerset's double header in Hartford on September 7. After the Patriots won the first game of the double header, they threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game.

The Yankees signed the Dominican hurler as an international free agent in 2011. He made his Major League debut on August 5, 2015 at the age of 21 after dominating with a 7-0 record, 1.91 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 11 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Severino finished his rookie season with a 5-3 record, 2.89 ERA and 56 strikeouts over 62.1 innings in 11 starts. After a tough sophomore campaign, he posted back-to-back All-Star seasons of over 200 strikeouts and just under 200 innings pitched. Severino was 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA and 230 strikeouts over 193.1 innings pitched in 31 games started in 2017. He finished third in the American League Cy Young Award voting that year and followed it up with a 19-8 record, 3.39 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 191.1 innings over 32 starts in 2018. The 29-year-old starter has an MLB career 50-29 record, a 3.39 ERA and 709 strikeouts in 638 innings in 122 games.

Severino becomes the fourth Yankee to rehab with Somerset this season joining 3B Josh Donaldson (4/18), OF Harrison Bader (4/21, 4/23) and C Ben Rortvedt (4/29), as well as the 25th overall rehab assignment since becoming New York's Double-A affiliate in 2021.

