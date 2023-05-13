Rumble Ponies Drop Close Contest to Yard Goats on Saturday

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (13-18) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats 6-5 on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. Hartford had another go-ahead run in the ninth and claimed a series victory, taking four of the first six games of the series.

Bret Boswell hit a go-ahead solo home run in the top of the ninth to give Hartford a 6-5 lead. Hartford hit four solo homers in the game, with Drew Romo, Hunter Goodman, and Kyle Datres also going yard.

With the Ponies down 3-0 in the fourth, Binghamton brought nine hitters to the plate and scored five runs on five hits in the frame. Brandon McIlwain hit an RBI single, Luke Ritter drove in a run on a popup that found the grass on an infield fly rule, Hayden Senger smoked a two-run double, and Tanner Murphy smacked an RBI single.

With Binghamton up 5-3 in the fifth, Bladimir Restituyo hit a leadoff triple and Zac Veen drove him in on an RBI groundout to make it 5-4. In the seventh inning, Veen tallied another game-tying RBI, as he drove in Eddy Diaz with a single to make it 5-5.

Boswell's homer in the ninth would win the game after Binghamton left the tying run on base in the ninth inning for the third-straight game.

The Rumble Ponies will finish their series with the Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon on Mother's Day. First pitch is set for 1:05 PM. The game will be broadcast on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Hartford has scored a combined 12 runs in the ninth inning of games in this series...Binghamton left 10 runners on base and went 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position...Wyatt Young and Murphy reached base three times...Peroza had a multi-hit game and now has seven extra base hits in the series.

