Bret Boswell 9th Inning Home Run Leads Yard Goats to Victory

Binghamton, NY- Shortstop Bret Boswell blasted a go-ahead solo home run in the ninth inning to help the Yard Goats to a 6-5 come from behind win against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in New York. It was the second straight game that Hartford got a game winning homer in the ninth inning, and the fourth time in five days that the Yard Goats battled back to win a game in the final frame. Boswell cranked his fourth homer of the season over the right field fence to break a 5-5 tie, and give the Yard Goats their third consecutive win. It was the Yard Goats fourth solo home run of the game as Drew Romo, Hunter Goodman, and Kyle Datres all went deep. Hartford has won four of the first six games in Binghamton to claim its third straight road series.

The Yard Goats had a 3-0 lead after three innings as Drew Romo, Hunter Goodman and Kyle Datres each hit solo home runs. Hartford starter Nick Garcia retired the first nine Rumble Ponies with three strikeouts. However, Binghamton scored five runs in the fourth inning on five hits and a walk to take a 5-3 lead.

The Yard Goats made it a 5-4 game with a run in the fifth inning as Zac Veen scored Bladimir Restituyo, who tripled earlier in the inning, with an infield grounder. Then, Veen extended his hit-streak to a season-high nine consecutive games with an RBI single in the seventh inning, scoring Eddy Diaz and tying the game at 5-5.

Bret Boswell faced reliever Hunter Parsons with one out in the ninth and hit a rocket home run over the right field wall, giving the Yard Goats their first lead since the fourth inning. Hartford closer Nick Kuzia fired a scoreless ninth to earn his seventh save.

Hartford's bullpen had another strong effort and did not allow a single run over the final five innings and recorded 10 strikeouts. Yard Goats relievers are 4-0 with three saves and a 1.38 ERA, and have allowed just 4 earned runs in 26 innings on the current road trip

The Yard Goats and Rumble Ponies will play the final of a seven-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM at Mirabito Stadium in New York. RHP Case Williams will start for Hartford. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP, FM 100.9 and the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday (7:10 PM), and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. It is Portland's only visit to Hartford this season (Tuesday-Sunday).

