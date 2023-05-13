May 13, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN Portland Sea Dogs clubbed four home runs in their 10-5 victory over the Somerset Patriots on Friday night in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,368 at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning, courtesy of the two-run homer by Hickey then solo home run by Scott. In the bottom of the second inning, Koss and Dearden recorded back-to-back singles. Koss scored on an RBI double by Phillip Sikes then Dearden scored on a wild pitch by Clayton Beeter. Sikes then scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Scott and Portland led, 6-0. Portland plated two more in the third inning after Koss singled then stole second base and Dearden drew a walk. A sacrifice fly by Sikes scored Koss while Chase Meidroth brought home Dearden and the Sea Dogs led, 8-2. -

BOMBS AWAY Nathan Hickey belted his first Double-A home run with a two-run blast to right field in the first inning. Two batters later, Stephen Scott hit his second homer in as many days to further extend Portland's lead. Tyler Dearden recorded his first home run of the year in the bottom of the sixth inning while Niko Kavadas smashed his third long ball of the season in the eighth inning.

MULTIPLE HITS ALL AROUND Dearden finished the night two-for-three with three runs and two walks. Christian Koss recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season with three singles, two runs and two stolen bases. Chase Meidroth recorded his second multi-hit game in three games with the Sea Dogs with a run and RBI. Phillip Sikes recorded two hits with a double and two RBI.

RUN, RUN, RUN The Sea Dogs have the second-most stolen bases in the Eastern League with 66, behind the Patriots who lead the league with 73. The Bowie Baysox have stolen the least amount of bases so far this season with 21.

CHASE MEIDROTH MASHES The newest addition to Portland's roster, Chase Meidroth, has the second-best batting average in the Red Sox organization. He is hitting .349 which is second best to Jorge Alfaro (AAA - Worcester) who is batting .352. Meidroth leads the organization in on base percentage with .495.

WHERE DO WE STAND With another win last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division and extended their lead over the Somerset Patriots. Portland is now ahead of Somerset by 1.5 games while the Hartford Yard Goats and New Hampshire Fisher Cats remain tied for third, 4.5 games behind the Sea Dogs.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY May 13, 2003 - Jeremy Owens had a doubleheader to remember, going 5-for-7 with two home runs, two doubles, three runs scored and a franchise-record eight RBI as the Sea Dogs swept Trenton in a twinbill, 12-3 and 8-2. In consecutive doubleheaders against the Thunder, Owens would finish 7-for-11 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Brendan Nail will take the mound this afternoon for Portland in his third start of the season. He has faced the Patriots this week, already. He tossed 1.0 inning out of the bullpen on May 9th and did not allow a run or hit with a strikeout. Nail has a 0-0 record and 1.69 when starting for the Sea Dogs.

