Harrisburg Senators Roster Move
May 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release
Please note the following move:
OF Donovan Casey reinstated from the Temporary Inactive List. INF Will Frizzell transferred to Wilmington from Harrisburg.
