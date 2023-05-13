Harrisburg Senators Roster Move

May 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







Please note the following move:

OF Donovan Casey reinstated from the Temporary Inactive List. INF Will Frizzell transferred to Wilmington from Harrisburg.

