Harrisburg Senators Game Information

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game five of their six-game series tonight at FNB Field. This is the first of four series (24 games) between the teams.

They play 12 games (2 series) at each other's ballpark. The first two series are in the first half with the final two in the second half. The two teams meet at FNB Field to finish the season in mid-September. Harrisburg has won three of the first four games of the series.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators rallied for a 3-2 win over the Bowie Baysox Friday night at FNB Field in front of 6,848 fans. Harrisburg plated the tying runs in the sixth inning on a two-run home run by Frankie Tostado. They took the lead on an RBI single by Robert Hassell III in the seventh inning. Harrisburg's bullpen made the 3-2 lead stand up over the final two frames.

TONIGHT'S SENATORS STARTING PITCHER: LHP Alemao Hernandez makes the start for the Senators. He was promoted yesterday from Wilmington. While with the Blue Rocks, he was 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 4 games. He has appeared in 43 games in his career and made 23 starts. He was originally signed by the Dodgers on July 6, 2016 as an International Free Agent. He was released by the Dodgers on 4/20/2021. He's pitched in Mexico for parts of the past three seasons.

UPCOMING DOCKET: This is the first of a two week homestand for the Senators. After this series with Bowie concludes, the Erie SeaWolves are at FNB Field next week for six games.

Over the next six weeks, the Sens have two weeks at home followed by a two week road trip followed by their second and final two-week homestand.

YESTERDAY IN THE NATIONALS ORGANIZATION: Washington (16-22) lost 3-2 to the New York Mets. Jake Alu had his first major league hit in the game... Rochester (13-22) lost to Worcester 6-5 in ten innings... Wilmington (15-15) allowed three runs in the top of the ninth, but rallied for two of their own in the bottom of the ninth to beat Brooklyn 8-7. Top Nationals prospect James Wood went 1-for-4... Fredericksburg (10-19) lost to Carolina 6-3.

COACHING STAFF: Delino DeShields leads the Senators in his first season with the Nationals organization. DeShields spent the last four season on the Reds big league staff as the first base coach. Prior to that, he was a manager in the Reds organization at four different levels (ROK-AAA). Former MLB reliever Joel Hanrahan is the Senators pitching coach. Tim Doherty is the hitting coach and Oscar Salazar is the development coach.

TODAY IN SENATORS' HISTORY: 2004: Right-hander Justin Echols recovers from Scott Youngbauer's leadoff homer to strike out six in six innings as the Senators win 4-2 in a Shift Workers Special game that starts at 9:30 in the morning at Reading. 2005: In his first game with the Senators, Dee Haynes hits a three-run homer to lead the Senators over Trenton 6-3 before a crowd of 5,191 on City Island.

