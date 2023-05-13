Rafaela Steals a Franchise Record 6 Bases

May 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (21-11) fell to the Somerset Patriots (20-11) 6-2 on Saturday afternoon in front of 7,063 fans at Hadlock Field.

Ceddanne Rafaela stole a franchise record six bases in the loss. The previous record was four and set by Jeremy Hazelbacker on July 22, 2012 in New Hampshire. The Sea Dogs also set a new team record with nine stolen bases. Rafaela had six, Phillip Sikes had two, and Koss finished with one stolen base. The previous record was six on July 22, 2012 in New Hampshire.

Joely Rodriguez appeared in his third Major League rehab for the Sea Dogs, tossing 1.1 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out two.

After a two out single by Ceddanne Rafaela, he scored on an RBI single by Chase Meidroth and the Sea Dogs led, 1-0. Meidroth is batting .438 with a double and four RBI in the series.

Everson Pereira hit a three-run homer in the top of the third inning, to put Somerset on top, 4-1. Pereira has now blasted three home runs this week in Portland.

Max Burt connected for his sixth home run of the season in the top of the fourth inning off the MLB rehabber Joely Rodriguez and the Patriots continued to lead, 5-1.

After a leadoff walk issued to Pereira, he scored on an RBI single by Brandon Lockridge and the Patriots extended their lead, 6-1.

RHP Shawn Semple earned the win tossing 2.0 innings allowing one run (unearned) on three hits while striking out one. LHP Brendan Nail was given the loss pitching 3.0 innings allowing four runs (all unearned) on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs and Patriots will meet tomorrow, Sunday May 14th at 1:00pm for the series finale. Portland will send RHP Brian Van Belle (0-2, 3.12 ERA) to the mound while Somerset's RHP Blane Abeyta (1-0, 8.40 ERA) will start for the Patriots.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.