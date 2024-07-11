Y'alls Win, Chaos Ensues

July 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (23-30), presented by Towne Properties, have finally defeated the New Jersey Jackals by a final score of 17-15. The game totaled a whopping three hours and fifty-six minutes of runtime in a chaos-filled showdown.

The wildest game of the season ends with a Florence victory. A total of 32 runs scored on the night from both offenses, three ejections making for six in the series, a foul ball overturned to a home run, and yes, all of that happened on a football field.

Blake Loubier got the start for Florence and was less than stellar. He finished with 3.1 IP allowing nine runs on just three hits but seven walks. Florence sent Cam Pferrer, Ross Thompson, Ben Terwilliger, Kent Klyman, and Darrien Williams to the mound in relief. All allowed runs aside from Pferrer who ended up with the win in the marathon,

The Florence offense outhit New Jersey once again, but this time they finally came out on top. Seven of the nine position players scored a run and everyone reached base.

Blaze O'Saben, TJ Reeves, Stephen Hrustich, Zade Richardson, and Ed Johnson had multiple hits in this one. Reeves, Hrustich, and O'Saben had three hits. Blaze O'Saben had four stolen bases, four runs scored, and three RBIs on the 3-for-5 night with a hit-by-pitch. Hrustich launched a three-run shot, totaled four RBIs, scored three times, and finished 3-for-5 with a walk. Reeves launched his 13th homer of the season, scored three runs, and finished 3-for-5 with a walk.

Florence will take a 10-hour road trip back to Thomas More Stadium and open up a three-game series against the Washington Wild Things. The southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos will get the ball for Florence with the first pitch set for 7:03 p.m. ET. The promotion of the night is Star Wars Night plus Firework Friday. The gates open at 5 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Y'alls Lightsaber.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.