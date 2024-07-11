Boomers' Bats Silent in Doubleheader Loss

July 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







JOLIET, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers managed just seven hits over wo games as the Joliet Slammers received a pair of complete games to sweep the doubleheader and win the series on Thursday night.

GAME ONE: JOLIET 5, BOOMERS 1

The first four batters of the game reached base for Joliet as the hosts opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning and did not look back, adding two in the second to tally the win. Felix Aberouette homered in the third to account for the lone run for the Boomers.

Brendan Knoll suffered the loss on the mound, working five innings and allowing five runs. Knoll overcame the tough start to allow just one hit over his final three innings of work and face one over the minimum. Hambleton Oliver threw the sixth. Geno Encina tossed a complete game for Joliet. The Boomers finished with four hits all coming from different individuals.

GAME TWO: JOLIET 3, BOOMERS 1

Joliet again took the lead in the first inning, scoring with two away and added single runs in the third and fourth to build a 3-0 lead. The lone run for the Boomers came in the top of the seventh when Anthony Calarco led off the inning with an inside-the-park homer on a ball that wedged itself against one of the outfield banners. The Slammers attempted to sell it as a double but it was still in play enabling Calarco to continue circling the bases.

The Boomers were limited to just three hits in the second game and seven in the doubleheader, dropping the final two games of the series. Jackson Hickert worked three innings and suffered the loss. Hickert struck out the side in the second. Cristian Lopez entered in the fourth with the bases loaded and nobody out and allowed just one of the runners to score. Jake Joyce tossed a perfect sixth with two strikeouts. Zac Westcott tossed a complete game for Joliet.

The Boomers (29-25) are back home tomorrow night for a three-game set at Wintrust Field against the Windy City ThunderBolts before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the 6:30pm contest as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

