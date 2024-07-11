'Cats Drop Slugfest to Knockouts

BROCKTON, Mass. - The Tri-City ValleyCats (28-26) fell 16-7 to the New England Knockouts (18-35) on Thursday at Campanelli Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the second consecutive night. Ryan Cash worked a walk in the first against Neil Uskali, and swiped second. Kyle Novak brought in Cash with a single to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

New England struck in the bottom of the first. Luis Atiles singled off Alfredo Ruiz. John Cristino then singled, and Atiles moved to third. Cristino stole second, and advanced to third on a passed ball as Atiles came around to score. Brady West walked, and went to third after an RBI single from Jake Boone. Boone stole second before Victor Castillo delivered a two-run single to put the Knockouts on top, 4-1.

Tri-City chipped away in the second. Demias Jimerson doubled, and swiped third. Bradley Roberto grounded out, and collected his first RBI in a ValleyCats uniform to cut the deficit to 4-2.

New England added in the third. Jalen Garcia singled, and West doubled him to third. Boone and Castillo hit back-to-back RBI singles. The duo executed a double steal before Danny Crossen lifted a sac fly to provide the Knockouts with a 7-2 advantage.

Tri-City clawed back in the fourth. Jimerson walked, and swiped second and third. Elvis Peralta launched a two-run jack to make it a 7-4 game.

Boone singled in the fifth. Afterward, Castillo singled, and Boone went to third. Castillo stole second, and the two base runners crossed the plate on a single from JR DiSarcina, which pulled New England ahead, 9-4.

Tri-City stormed back in the sixth. Jeff Nicol picked up his first professional hit with a triple. Roberto plated Nicol with a double. Brendan Bell entered, and Roberto advanced to third on a passed ball. Jaxon Hallmark had an RBI single. Dylan Broderick replaced Hallmark at first base after reaching on a fielder's choice. Cash walked before Novak had his second RBI single of the evening, which trimmed the deficit to 9-7.

The Knockouts put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 15-7 lead. The frame was highlighted by a three-run homer from Garcia against Tom Peltier.

West was hit by a pitch in the seventh. Boone and Castillo singled to load the bases. Crossen lifted his second sac fly of the day to make it a 16-7 affair.

Ben Seiler was handed his second save of the season. He finished the game with three scoreless frames, yielding a hit, two walks, and striking out one.

Uskali (2-1) earned the win. He lasted five innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, walking three, and striking out three.

Ruiz (2-1) received the loss, and pitched five frames for the ValleyCats.

Tri-City begins a three-game homestand against the New Jersey Jackals on Friday, July 12 th. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | NEW ENGLAND 16 | TRI-CITY 7

W: Neil Uskali (2-1)

L: Alfredo Ruiz (2-1)

S: Ben Seiler (2)

Time of Game: 3:04

Attendance: 1,541

