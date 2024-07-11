Frontier League Recap

BENNETT REACHES 600 WINS AS SCHAUMBURG DEFEATS JOLIET

JOLIET, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers limited the Joliet Slammers to three hits in a 2-1 road victory at Duly Health & Care Stadium on Wednesday.

The victory marks the 600th win in the managerial career of Schaumburg (29-23) skipper Jamie Bennett, who is just the 12th manager in Frontier League history to achieve that. Bennett is now only six wins away from surpassing Phil Warren for fifth all-time on the managerial win list.

3B Chase Dawson put the Boomers on top early with a solo homer in the top of the first. The Slammers (23-29) tied things up in the bottom of the second before Dawson struck again in the third, giving Schaumburg the lead on an RBI single. Joliet struggled to manifest runs, not registering a hit after the sixth while Schaumburg's bullpen cruised through the Slammer lineup. LHP Jacob Smith earned the win for the Boomers while RHP Mitch White earned the save. RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss for the Slammers.

The series will finish up on Thursday with a doubleheader. First game is set to start at 6:35 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS WALK OFF OTTERS, VAETH GETHS 200TH WIN

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things scored three runs in the ninth to walk off the Evansville Otters 5-4 on Wednesday night.

This game also saw a managerial milestone reached for Washington (35-17) manager Tom Vaeth, who picked up his 200th career win. Evansville (20-33) was in control early, taking a 2-0 lead in the first and working it up to 4-0 by the sixth inning. The Washington bats came alive in the late stages of the game, with 3B Tommy Caufield getting the Wild Things on the board with a two-run little league home run in the bottom of the sixth. Down two in the ninth, the Wild Things rallied to tie the game with one out and loaded the bases for SS Ethan Wilder. The Washington shortstop came through, singling into right field to bring home the winning run. LHP Kobe Foster did not receive a decision, but he struck out double-digit hitters for the third consecutive start. RHP Gyeongju Kim earned the win for Washington while RHP Michael McAvene took the loss.

The Wild Things have secured the series and will now look for the sweep in the finale on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

KNOCKOUTS SET FRANCHISE HIT RECORD IN WIN OVER VALLEYCATS

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts set a franchise record in hits in their 17-4 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Wednesday night.

Campanelli Stadium was the site for another franchise record for the Knockouts (17-35) as they registered 22 hits in the victory. Tri-City (28-25) took the game's first lead in the top of the third inning, going up 3-0 on a two-run single and a bases-loaded walk. DH Brady West got the Knockouts right back in it in the home half of the inning with a three-run blast to tie the game. The ValleyCats took a 4-3 lead with a run scoring on a passed ball, but the Knockouts took over from there: 3B Luis Atiles put New England in front with a two-run homer in the fifth and grew the lead to 6-4 with an RBI single to kick off a six-run sixth. The inning saw nine hitters come to the plate and was capped off by 2B Jake Boone's three-run blast that made it 11-4. Atiles picked up another RBI in the seventh as the Knockouts' scoring streak continued. All-Star father John Cristino rounded out the game with a two-run single in the eighth that pushed the lead to 13. RHP Heisell Baro earned the win in relief for New England while RHP Jhon Vargas took the loss.

The Knockouts now have the series in hand and will go for the sweep on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM EDT.

GRIZZLIES SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER, STRIKE OUT 24 BOLTS

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies took both games of a doubleheader against the Windy City ThunderBolts on Wednesday night at Ozinga Field.

The first game saw a pitchers' duel between the Grizzlies (30-22) and ThunderBolts (20-34), as RHPs Deylen Miley and Buddie Pindel both did not allow a run through the first six innings. Miley was exceptional, only allowing three hits while racking up a dozen strikeouts. The Grizzlies were able to get through against Pindel in the seventh, putting two men on and forcing the Windy City ace to be taken out of the game. LF Kevin Krause broke the scoring drought with a two-run single, putting Gateway up 2-0. 2B Gabe Holt added on with a sacrifice fly as RHP Matt Hickey closed the game in the bottom of the seventh. Miley earned the win after tossing six shutout innings. Pindel took the loss.

In the second game, the Grizzlies once again saw their starting pitcher display outstanding strikeout stuff. RHP Tyler Cornett struck out a career-high 10 across 5.1 innings, including a stretch of seven in a row. The Grizzlies took control of the game early, with DH David Maberry giving his side the lead with an RBI double that ended up in the right-field corner. Krause picked up another RBI in the second inning on a base hit to center field that grew the Gateway lead to 2-0. The ThunderBolts were finally able to get on the board in the second game, thanks to a two-run homer that tied the game at 2-2. The Grizzlies would respond in the last two innings, posting three runs in the final frames to come away with a 5-2 victory. Cornett earned the win while LHP Leoni De La Cruz earned the save. RHP Bryce Hellgeth took the loss for Windy City.

Gateway will look to complete the series sweep in the Thursday night finale. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT.

CAPITALES TAKE SERIES OVER BOULDERS

QUÉBEC CITY - The Québec Capitales took their series against the New York Boulders with a 4-2 win at Stade Canac on Wednesday night.

The win keeps Québec (34-19) at the top of the East division while the Boulders (31-20) are now in third, a half-game behind the Ottawa Titans. New York was in control early, taking a 1-0 lead in the first before doubling it to 2-0 in the fourth. RF Marc-Antione Lebreux got the Capitales on the board with an RBI single in the fifth. CF Jonathan Lacroix added on with a two-run double in the sixth, putting Québec up 3-2. SS Kyle Crowl was able to add on another in the seventh while the Capitales' bullpen shut the Boulders down in the final innings. LHP Harley Gollert picked up the win for Québec as RHP Frank Moscatiello earned his seventh save of the season. RHP Brandon Backman took the loss for the Boulders.

The Capitales will host the Boulders for the final time this season on Thursday as they go for the series sweep. First pitch is at 7:05 PM EDT.

MINERS LIMIT CRUSHERS TO THREE HITS, TAKE MIDDLE GAME

AUGUSTA, NJ - The Sussex County Miners shut down the Lake Erie Crushers at Skylands Stadium on Wednesday night, winning by a final score of 5-1.

The Miners (18-34) were able to even the series with Lake Erie (34-19) while only surrendering three hits. Sussex County took the game's initial lead with a sacrifice fly in the second inning. The Crushers were able to tie things up on an RBI groundout in the fourth. In the bottom of the fourth, the Miners' offense came alive and scored three runs to put them up 4-1. CF Alec Sayre brought home a run on an RBI single in the sixth, his second of the game, to push the lead up to four for Sussex County. The Crushers were only able to register two hits past the fourth inning as the Miners ran away with the middle-game victory. RHP Tyler Thornton earned the win after going for seven innings and only allowing two hits. RHP Matt Mulhearn took the loss for the Crushers.

The two sides will have a rubber match on Thursday at 7:05 PM EDT to determine the series victor.

JACKALS TAKE SERIES AGAINST Y'ALLS

PATERSON, NJ - The New Jersey Jackals took down the Florence Y'alls 5-4 at Hinchcliffe Stadium on Wednesday night.

The win earned New Jersey (16-36) the series victory, its first since June 8th against Ottawa. The Y'alls (22-30) were once again victims of a slow start, not showing any significant offensive effectiveness until the seventh inning. New Jersey jumped out in front in the second inning off an RBI double from C Frank Nigro. The Y'alls were able to tie the game in the top of the third, but the Jackals quickly responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 3-1 lead. CF Bryson Parks added on in the sixth inning with an RBI single that made it 4-1 New Jersey. Florence was able to tie things up with three runs in the seventh, but 1B Robb Paller's RBI single in the bottom half put the Jackals back on top. The Y'alls loaded the bases in the eighth only to come up empty and ended the game going down 1-2-3 in the ninth. RHP Ian Concevitch earned the win in relief for the Jackals while RHP Dazon Cole picked up the save. RHP Carter Poiry took the loss for Florence.

The Jackals will look for their first sweep of the season on Thursday when they take on the Y'alls at 6:35 PM EDT.

