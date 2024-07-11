Doubleheader Split Helps Titans to Series Win

Ottawa, ON - Wrapping up a three-game set, the Ottawa Titans (32-20) split a twin bill with the Trois-Rivières Aigles (30-23) on Thursday, winning game one 5-1 and falling 6-3 in game two.

Game One - Ottawa 5, Trois-Rivières 1

Behind a four-RBI game from Brendan O'Donnell and some solid pitching in what was a bullpen game, the Titans extended their franchise-record home winning streak to 11 in a row with the win to start the day.

Kyle White (ND, 1-1) and the Titans were back on their heels in the opening half-inning - seeing the Aigles load the bases with one out. The lefty managed to escape the jam by rolling a ground ball softly to third to get the force at home - before seeing a fly ball to right end the frame.

The Titans carried the momentum against Jesen Therrien (loss, 6-3) into the bottom half - as a pair of hit batters stood aboard with two out. O'Donnell hammered Therrien's offering to deep centre, putting the home side up 3-0 in the early going. The rookie blasted his fourth homer of the year, all coming in his last five games.

Willie Estrada got the Aigles on the board with a one-out solo shot to right-centre, making it a 3-1 contest.

After two innings of one-run ball from Kyle White - the bullpen shut things down the rest of the way. Matt Voelker (win, 6-0) retired nine of ten he faced in three scoreless innings before Matt Dallas (save, 2) gave the Titans two clean frames.

Needing some insurance late, the Titans tallied two more runs off Jesen Therrien in the sixth. With two hits aboard, Christian Ibarra ripped a single to plate a run and eventually knocked the former big leaguer out of the game. Inheriting two on, Harry Rutkowski surrendered an RBI single from Brendan O'Donnell, making it 5-1. Over a five-game stretch, O'Donnell has now plated 14 runs.

Game Two - Trois-Rivières 6, Ottawa 3

Looking for the sweep, the Titans brought the potential tying run to the plate in the seventh - but could not ride the two-out rally, settling for the doubleheader split.

Tyler Jandron (loss, 5-3) suffered a defeat for the first time in his last seven starts - allowing three runs over two innings before leaving the game.

Down in the early going, Victor Cerny recorded an RBI single to centre against his former club, seeing Taylor Wright come across to score to cut the deficit to 3-1.

After two frames from their starter - the Titans turned to Billy Price, who allowed a three-run blast in the fourth off the bat of LP Pelletier - seeing the Aigles blow it open to 6-1.

In his second professional outing - the lefty went two innings, allowing three runs, while punching out five. After Billy Price, the Titans saw three combined scoreless innings from Breyln Jones and Taylor Wright.

With only two hits against right-hander Braeden Alleman (win, 5-3) through five innings - the Titans looked for a late rally, and nearly clawed their way back.

Facing Frankie Giuliano in the seventh, a two-out triple from Aaron Casillas gave the Titans some hope. AJ Wright hammered his team-leading tenth homer of the season to make it a three-run contest. As Jackie Urbaez walked and Jake Guenther singled, the Titans brought the tying run to the plate - seeing Christian Ibarra go down swinging to end the contest.

Despite the loss, the Titans have won five series in a row and eight of their last nine. The team has also won 13 of their last 15 and 22 of a possible 28 overall.

Entering the final series of the first half, the Titans are in a tie for second place in the East - only a game back of top spot.

The Ottawa Titans end their final homestand of the first half, opening a three-game set against the Québec Capitales on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live streamed on Flo Baseball.

