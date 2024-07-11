Kuzemka Added to All-Star Roster

July 11, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

The Frontier League announced the additions to the all-star rosters Wednesday and the list included Windy City ThunderBolts designated hitter Christian Kuzemka. He becomes the second ThunderBolt on the West Division roster, joining pitcher Buddie Pindel.

For Kuzemka, this will be the first professional all-star appearance. He is playing in his first full pro season after getting a cup of coffee with the Schaumburg Boomers in 2021. In his first year with the ThunderBolts, he burst onto the scene with atleast one RBI in 11 of his first 13 games. He kept his strong RBI pace going as he has ranked in the top five virtually the entire season.

Entering Wednesday's action, Kuzemka was hitting .273 with an .802 OPS. He leads the ThunderBolts with nine home runs and 47 RBIs.

This year's Frontier League All-Star Game will be the first in league history to be played outside of the United States. It will be hosted by the back-to-back champion Québec Capitales at Stade Canac with the Home Run Derby slated for Monday, July 16 and the All-Star Game to follow the next day.

