Y'alls Swept in Gateway

August 22, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (41-45), presented by Towne Properties, dropped the finale to Gateway (54-32) 6-3 on Thursday night. The loss extends Florence's losing streak to five games here in the stretch run.

Once again, Florence couldn't put it all together against the Grizzlies and continued to look outmatched. The Y'alls got their only lead of the series after a two-run single from Craig Massey in the second inning before watching it quickly evaporate in the fifth. Zade Richardson hit his second home run of the series to tie the game at three in the sixth.

The offense was lackluster all series from Florence, scoring under three runs in each game. Richardson was the only Y'all with multiple hits finishing with a 2-for-4 line including the home run. Massey added the two RBIs in a 1-for-3 line with two walks.

Evan Webster got the ball for the Y'alls tossing five complete allowing six hits and three runs collecting just one strikeout. Ben Terwilliger came on in relief in a 3-3 ballgame allowing just one run on one hit and one walk leaving with the loss. Kent Klyman followed with a 1-2-3 seventh before giving way to Logan Campbell in the eighth who allowed two runs on one hit in a uncharacteristic outing.

Florence will head home to Thomas More Stadium and start their final homestand of the 2024 season when they open up a three-game series against the Schaumburg Boomers. The Y'alls will send Reed Smith to the mound on Latin Heritage Night, presented by Tide, with the first pitch set for 7:03 p.m. ET. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Y'alls Latin Heritage Night T-Shirt and fans can stay after the game for the last Firework Friday of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.